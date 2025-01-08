A quarter of world’s freshwater life at risk of extinction, reveals study

KOCHI: A quarter of the world’s freshwater fauna, including fish, dragonflies, crabs, and shrimps, face a high risk of extinction, according to a study co-authored by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and published in the science journal Nature on Wednesday.

The study, the result of over 20 years of work by more than 1,000 experts from around the world, reached its conclusions after analysing 23,496 freshwater species on the IUCN Red List. It is the largest global assessment of its kind to date.

“As the IUCN Red List celebrates its 60th anniversary, it is a stronger barometer of life than ever. Lack of data on freshwater biodiversity can no longer be used as an excuse for inaction,” said Catherine Sayer, IUCN’s Freshwater Biodiversity Lead and the paper's lead author.

The study’s findings revealed that at least 4,294 species are at high risk of extinction. Crabs, crayfish, and shrimps are at the highest risk (30%), followed by freshwater fishes (26%) and dragonflies and damselflies (16%).

Alarmingly, 89 freshwater species have already gone extinct since 1500, with another 187 likely extinct but awaiting confirmation.