Businessman Boby Chemmanur taken into custody for obscene remarks against actor Honey Rose

KOCHI: Police took businessman Boby Chemmanur into custody as part of the case registered against him for making obscene remarks against actor Honey Rose on Wednesday. Boby was taken into custody from his estate in Meppadi, Wayanad.

On Tuesday, Ernakulam Central Police registered a case against Boby charging BNS section 75(1)(4) for making sexually coloured remarks and section 67 of the IT Act for publishing and transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

Soon after registering the case, police started tracking the location of the businessman and found him at his estate in Wayanad. Later, information was passed to Wayanad police which confirmed that Boby was staying at his estate in Meppadi in Wayanad.

By morning, the Kochi City Police team reached the estate, took Boby into custody, and shifted him to the Police AR camp in Wayanad. Boby was taken into custody following the apprehension that he would go absconding after the incident.

Boby was to inaugurate a shop at Coimbatore in the morning.

The police team will soon return to Kochi. After reaching Kochi, his arrest would be recorded. There are reports that Boby will soon be approaching the court with a bail petition.

In August last year, Boby publicly made obscene remarks against Honey when she reached Alakode in Kannur to inaugurate a shop of Chemmanur Jewellery. Honey claimed that after the incident, she refused to attend the events in which Boby took part.

However, Boby continued to hurl verbal abuses against her at other events and on online platforms.