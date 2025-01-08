Kerala police launches manhunt for four foreign nationals

KOCHI: The Kerala police has issued a lookout notice for four foreign nationals who are currently absconding. Three of the individuals were previously arrested at Nedumbassery airport with forged travel documents, while the fourth person was staying in India without a valid visa and went missing after securing bail.

The absconders;

1. Udy Sankar, a native of Puliyamkudal, Jafna, Sri Lanka, (CC2183/09).

2. Rajnikanth, a native of Kilinochi, Sri Lanka (CC906/10)

3. Muhammed Jahangeer, a native of Ramjura Bahagak, Bangladesh (CC414/16)

4. Emeka, a native of Appapa, Lagos State, Nigeria (CC1429/08).

These individuals were arrested and charged under the IPC, Passport Act, and Foreigners Act. However, with their trials still pending, the Chengamanad police are now searching for them.

Any information about these persons can be passed to the Ernakulam rural police chief and the station house officer at 0484-2623550 or spekmrl.pol@kerala.gov.in, and 0484-2474057 or sicgmdekmrl.pol@kerala.gov.in.