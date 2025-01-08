Portion of chemical factory gutted following fire in Kochi

KOCHI: A portion of a chemical factory was gutted following a fire at Edayar in Kochi on Tuesday. The fire spread around 8pm at a section of the factory belonging to Jyothis Chemicals, which manufactures various cleaning agents, at the Edayar Industrial Estate.

People witnessed flames and smoke emanating from the factory portion located near the Pathalam bridge. Soon, fire tenders from the Eloor fire and rescue services station were pressed into service to douse the fire. As chemicals were stocked inside the factory, the officials took steps to prevent a further spread of the fire.

Later, fire tenders from Aluva and Ernakulam also reached the place. The fire was brought under control by around 11pm. The fire and rescue officials said several plastic cans and machinery were gutted in the incident. A detailed probe is needed to ascertain the reason for the fire, an official said.