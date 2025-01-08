Seawall brings relief to Kerala's Chellanam

KOCHI: Life in relief camps used to be a routine for residents of Chellanam during rainy season. Monsoons bring monster waves that batter lives and livelihoods.

But, for the first time they slept in peace during the monsoon last year as the under-construction tetrapod seawall helped check tidal waves and brought peace to their lives. The construction of the 7.36-km-long seawall, extending from Chellanam fishing harbour to Puthenthodu beach, was completed on December 31 as a new year’s gift from the state government.

The government launched construction of the seawall in 2021 after a decade-long agitation by residents — led by the Chellanam Kochi Janakeeya Vedi. The project was implemented by Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) with `344.2-crore funding from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The seawall was constructed by laying tetrapods, each weighing 2 tonnes, on the seaward side. The landward side has been reinforced by stacking boulders to a height of 3 m from the ground. A 2.5 m-wide concrete walkway has been constructed on top of the seawall, which will provide space for visitors to enjoy the sun and the sea breeze. It is also a perfect space for morning walks.

Steps have been provided at 16 spots along the length of the seawall to access the walkway, which is lined with hand rails on the seaward side. A series of six groynes has been built 150 m from each other from Chellanam Bazaar to Pattathiparambu to reduce the intensity of tidal waves.

Kannamaly continues to rage

Even as Chellanam celebrates, there is no end to the travails of the residents of Kannamaly, Cheriyakadavvu, Kattiparambu, Kaithaveli, Manassery, and Saudi hamlets who have been left at the mercy of the surging sea waters.

Irrigation department assistant executive engineer C M Santhosh said the government is planning to build a 6.1-km-long seawall from Puthenthode to Manassery Gap with financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).