There’s nothing to worry about HMPV, says Indian Medical Association

KOCHI: Amid reports of a human metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak, the Kochi chapter of the Indian Medical Association has stated that neither is the virus new nor the disease a pandemic.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, IMA officials said, “There is nothing to worry about and the propaganda that the HMPV virus is similar to Covid-19 is unnecessary.”

According to Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, the chairman of the IMA research cell, the virus existed even before Covid-19 and is not a new virus from China.

“People should stop creating unnecessary fear. It has infected everyone at times. The HMPV virus is on the list of common influenza viruses, and it is unfair to compare it with the new disease, Covid,” he said.

The disease causes difficulty only in people with asthma and lung diseases, and requires a hospital stay sometimes, said Dr M Narayan, a former president of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics.

“No specific antiviral drugs or vaccines are currently prescribed against the HMPV virus. Because it is not that serious, there is no vaccine as well,” Dr Narayan said.

Dr Rajeev pointed out that the incidence of the HMPV virus increases during winter.

“It is now winter in China. People there seek treatment in big hospitals even for issues like cold and cough. They use IV drips even for minor health issues. These pictures have been circulating on social media with scary headlines. There is no need to panic,” he added.

How to prevent infection