Think-tank Triangle launched with goal to ‘reshape Kerala’s future’

KOCHI: Triangle, a socio-cultural organisation that aims to “reshape Kerala’s future” by empowering citizens by giving them a platform to voice their opinions and contribute to sustainable development of the state, was launched in Kochi on Tuesday.

The officials said the non-profit, whose slogan says ‘Aikya Keralam, Aishwarya Keralam’ (United Kerala, Prosperous Kerala), is more than an organization; it’s a platform for collective action, where every voice matters.

Former Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson inaugurated Triangle and unveiled its logo.

Former MP Sebastian Paul launched the organisation’s website. “This website is a bridge - a platform where people can share their thoughts on critical matters and collaborate on finding solutions. It’s about transforming opinions into actions that shape policy,” Paul said.

Presiding over the event, N A Muhammed Kutty (Mammutty) introduced the organisation’s core principles of democracy, federalism, and secularism.

“Kerala needs to reinvent itself,” Mammutty said. “Triangle stands for comprehensive transformation — be it in health, education, agriculture, or employment. Through this platform, we will address the issues that affect every citizen.” He said Kerala deserves a new face, a fresh start.

“With Triangle, we are building a future where every citizen plays a part in shaping the state’s prosperity,” he said. Advocate V K Beeran also addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of grassroots movements in empowering citizens.