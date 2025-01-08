Trolley bag remarks: CPM censures Krishnadas

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has publicly censured senior leader and state committee member N N Krishnadas for his controversial remarks in connection with the trolley bag issue in the lead-up to last year’s assembly by-elections. The decision was taken at the state committee meet on Tuesday.

Announcing the decision, state secretary M V Govindan said Krishnadas was censured as his remarks created an impression that the leadership was divided.

“Krishnadas has been publicly censured for creating an impression in front of the public that there were differences of opinion within the party during the campaign,” Govindan said.

He pointed out that the remarks were not in line with the party leadership’s official stand.

Hence, the leadership felt that he should be given a warning, he said. Krishnadas’ remarks during the Palakkad bypoll campaign had put the party in an embarrassing situation.

The state committee member said the controversy over a trolley bag was unwarranted and the public should not be mislead with such issues.