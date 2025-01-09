‘Aim is to make Metro reside in people’s hearts’: Loknath Behera

In a freewheeling chat, Loknath Behera, the managing director of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd, revealed the urban transport network’s plans for 2025 and touched upon the prospect of introducing a series of new digital services. Excerpts.

Kochi Metro has achieved operating profit for the second successive year...

I’m more concerned about factors like whether people are using it or not, maintaining the standards, keeping the infrastructure clean, trains running on time, etc. Now more youths are interested in buying tickets digitally. Kochi Metro has the most digital solutions.

The digital penetration in Kerala is the highest in the country as far as common people are concerned, so we’ve to make it even better.

What are the new digital solutions being extended to Metro commuters?

We’re trying to bring in more digital solutions. We’ve joined the ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce). We have to publicise ONDC so that more people use Google Pay and other similar things. People are interested in that, for instance, WhatsApp ticketing. Now they want the ticket to be booked on a pre-travel date. If I want to book a ticket for travel the day after tomorrow, that facility is not there currently.

We also want to replace paper tickets. Nobody goes to a cinema hall to buy a ticket these days. Airlines too have mostly become digital, including the boarding card, tickets, etc. So we would like to do that for Kochi Metro.

So, what are the plans?

We are planning to declare some stations as fully digital, where paper tickets won’t be available. Our AFC (Automatic Fare Collection) gate systems also have to be enhanced for that. Scanning, which is done via QR code, should be foolproof. The fundamental aim is to make these public transport systems - Kochi Metro or Water Metro - reside in the hearts and minds of the people.

The Metro company is merely running it. The Metro is for the people. If they like it, they will come. For that, we’re trying to bring in new services. Our aim is to make Kochi Metro the most preferred public transport system in Kochi and the suburbs.