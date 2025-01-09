‘BNS has resolved ambiguities over sexually tinted remarks’

KOCHI: Against the backdrop of the police complaint and subsequent arrest in a case of cyber abuse against actor Honey Rose, concerns have emerged in the public domain about whether a comment or reply can lead to detention.

While individuals have the right to express their opinion, law-enforcement and judicial agencies emphasise that action will be taken based on the severity of the act.

“In this specific case, the offences were charged under sections addressing assault against women, particularly for sexually coloured remarks. When a complaint is filed under this provision of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), registering a case and making an arrest becomes inevitable. Furthermore, it is classified as a non-bailable offence,” said M K Murali, assistant commissioner of Kochi City Cyber Police.

He said that while the Indian Penal Code (IPC) required additional clarity for such arrests, the BNS has resolved these ambiguities. “Under the BNS, a person making a sexually coloured remark will face strict action, whereas the IPC broadly referred to ‘anyone who commits’ such an act, leaving room for interpretation,” he said.

Although categorised as a non-bailable offence, the accused may still be granted bail by the magistrate, because the maximum punishment is three years or a fine. However, the streamlined procedures under BNS create a sense of urgency, leading to immediate action, including arrests, he added.