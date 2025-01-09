Cabinet nod for Rs 778 crore Sabarimala layout plan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet on Wednesday approved the layout plan for Sabarimala, Pampa and the trek route prepared in line with the Sabarimala masterplan.

As per the plan, the first phase development of Sannidhanam will cost Rs 600.47 crore, second phase until 2028-33 Rs 100.02 crore and third phase until 2034-39 will cost Rs 77.68 crore. The total expenditure is Rs 778.17 crore.

The layout plan was prepared in line with the spiritual and cultural tradition of Sannidhanam, said an official release. The Sannidhanam is classified into eight zones. Two open plazas for crowd management, facilitating Makaravilakku darshan, are part of the plan.

The trek route layout plan focuses on safe and comfortable travel of pilgrims, various facilities, including resting. An emergency route has also been envisaged. There will be buffer zones on either side of the trek route to support eco-restoration.

The first phase development of Pampa will cost Rs 184.75 crore, and the second phase until 2028-33 Rs 22.73 crore. The total cost for Pampa and trek route is Rs 255.45 crore.

OTHER CABINET DECISIONS

LSG Reforms Commission

The meeting decided to form a Local Self-Government Reforms Commission. B Ashok will be appointed as commission. The commission will submit recommendations on revising the laws, rules and guidelines pertaining to the department in accordance with Ease of Doing Business reforms. A comprehensive examination will be conducted with a balanced approach, to take forward development activities and ensure environment conservation.

Graphene Aurora project

Administrative sanction was given to the Rs 94.85 crore Graphene Aurora programme. It has the participation of the state government, Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and industrial partners. The Kerala Digital University will be the implementing agency. Kerala Government will spend Rs 47.22 crore, MeitY Rs 37.63 crore and industrial partners Rs 10 crore.