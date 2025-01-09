CBI chargesheets parents as accused in Walayar case

KOCHI: In a major twist to the 2017 sensational case that rocked Kerala, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in the supplementary charge sheet, has arraigned the parents in the rape and death of two sisters, aged 9 and 13, at Walayar, Palakkad.

As many as six charge sheets were filed before the Ernakulam CBI court in Kochi in the Walayar case, as it is known.

According to sources, in all six charge sheets, parents of victims were arraigned as accused of abetting rape and not reporting the rape incident to the police. They were charged with offences under IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The CBI investigation found that parents deliberately concealed the facts that their daughters were raped by the accused persons. Similarly, the investigation agency also found that accused persons abeted the rape. Earlier, CBI filed six charge sheets related to the rape and suicide deaths of two sisters. The accused in the cases are Valiya Madhu, Shibu, Pradeep and Kutti Madhu for the death of the elder girl. Similarly, Valiya Madhu and a minor boy were accused of abetting the murder of the younger girl.