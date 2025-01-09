Death of Wayanad DCC treasurer: Police book Congress MLA I C Balakrishnan

KALPETTA: Congress MLA I C Balakrishnan has been booked as the accused in the case related to the suicide of Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC) treasurer N M Vijayan.

The police have registered a case under the charge of abetment of suicide. The Sulthan Bathery MLA is the first accused in the case. Along with Balakrishnan, the police have also booked current Wayanad DCC president N D Appachan and Congress leader K K Gopinathan as co-accused.

A special investigation team led by Sultan Bathery DySP K K Abdul Shareef is investigating the case. Recently, Vijayan's family handed over the letters written by Vijayan to the KPCC leadership and the suicide notes to the police.

In the note, Vijayan had written that he was taking the extreme step as the loans he had taken for the party's activities had become a huge burden and that he was unable to appoint persons for jobs at the Congress-run cooperative banks.