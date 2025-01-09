Karnataka youth killed in jumbo attack in Wayanad

KALPETTA: In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old tribal youth, Vishnu, a resident of Kutta in Karnataka, lost his life after being trampled by a wild elephant in the Kollivayal area of the Pathiri Reserve Forest in Wayanad.

The incident occurred around 7.30 pm on Tuesday while Vishnu was returning to Karnataka through the forest path, after crossing the Kabani River.

The area, known for its wildlife activity, has long been under the surveillance of forest officials due to recurring human-wildlife conflicts.

Forest guards on night patrol quickly reached the place after being alerted about the incident. Despite their prompt efforts to carry Vishnu to a nearby forest path and rush him to Mananthavady Medical College in a forest department jeep, he succumbed to injuries en route.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran has expressed deep condolences over the incident and assured that compensation will be provided to the victim’s family by Thursday.

Forest authorities have been advised to strengthen patrols and explore alternative safe routes for tribal residents and travellers in the area.