Kathaprasangam remains a draw with stories of resilience, courage

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A nearly century-old revolutionary art form that began as a medium to educate and empower society, Kathaprasangam has evolved over the years, adapting to new styles and formats. Yet, even after all these years, its core vision remains unchanged.

This was evident at Nirmala Bhavan Higher Secondary School, which hosted the Kathaprasangam event of the 63rd State School Arts Festival.

This time, too, the event actively addressed critical social issues, including those linked to religion and caste, with participants narrating the history of farmers’ struggles, paying tribute to the landslide-hit people of Wayanad, highlighting the need for climate preservation and more.

The packed audience and loud cheers evoked memories of the past, when Kathaprasangam was the star attraction at kalolsavams.

All the contenders earned ‘A’ grade, but Mabel Syra Bijo, from Don Bosco HSS, Puthuppally, Kottayam, stood out. Her telling of the story of ‘Kannaki’ highlighted various women’s issues. And, the fact that she learned the entire act on her own added more glitter to her performance.