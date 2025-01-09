Kathaprasangam remains a draw with stories of resilience, courage

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A nearly century-old revolutionary art form that began as a medium to educate and empower society, Kathaprasangam has evolved over the years, adapting to new styles and formats. Yet, even after all these years, its core vision remains unchanged.
This was evident at Nirmala Bhavan Higher Secondary School, which hosted the Kathaprasangam event of the 63rd State School Arts Festival.
This time, too, the event actively addressed critical social issues, including those linked to religion and caste, with participants narrating the history of farmers’ struggles, paying tribute to the landslide-hit people of Wayanad, highlighting the need for climate preservation and more.
The packed audience and loud cheers evoked memories of the past, when Kathaprasangam was the star attraction at kalolsavams.
All the contenders earned ‘A’ grade, but Mabel Syra Bijo, from Don Bosco HSS, Puthuppally, Kottayam, stood out. Her telling of the story of ‘Kannaki’ highlighted various women’s issues. And, the fact that she learned the entire act on her own added more glitter to her performance.
“Different stories, different presentation styles, and challenging subjects - this year’s kalolsavam stage was witness to politically charged performances. Kathaprasangam, along with theatre and mono-act, is still an art form which powerfully conveys politics and strikes a deep connection with people,” said Unnikrishnan Aavala, the teacher who trained the team from MSP HSS Malappuram.
Palluruthy Ramachandran, a Kathaprasangam trainer for the past 45 years, believes that while audience tastes have evolved over time, it is the continuous introduction of powerful new stories each year that has kept the event relevant.
“Kathaprasangam enjoys depth and freedom not found in other art forms. However, like ganamela, theatre and mimicry, it has also seen a decline in interest, caught in the flow of change. For this to change, we need an audience like this one to make a difference,” he said.