Kerala court sends Boby Chemmanur to jail for making obscene remarks against actor Honey Rose

The Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court II on Thursday denied bail to businessman Boby Chemmanur in the case relating to using obscene remarks against actor Honey Rose.

The court remanded the businessman to 14 days judicial custody.

Police took the businessman into custody on Wednesday following the case registered against him. He was taken into custody from his estate in Meppadi, Wayanad.

On Tuesday, Ernakulam Central Police registered a case against Boby charging him under BNS section 75(1)(4) for making sexually coloured remarks and section 67 of the IT Act for publishing and transmitting obscene material in electronic form.