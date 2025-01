KOZHIKODE: Six hardcore CPI-Maoist activists, including Jisha from Wayanad, surrendered before Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The surrender of the last known armed ultra-left cadre operating in Kerala marks a decisive turn in the third phase of the Naxalite movement in the state that began with the formation of the Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee in 2011-12.

Kunnikkal Narayanan, Ajitha, Philip M Prasad and A Varghese led the first phase of the movement in the late 60s. K Venu, K N Ramachandran and others were in the forefront after the formation of the CRC-CPI (ML) that was disbanded in 1991. CPI-ML (Naxalbari) led by M N Ravunni and Kannamballi Murali was the only remnant of the militant Naxalite movement in Kerala though there were a few other peripheral groups.

The third phase in Kerala began with the formation of the state unit of the CPI-Maoist in 2004. The party came into being in India after the merger of the CPI-ML (Peoples War) and the Maoist Communist Centre of India (MCCI).

Their activities gained momentum in Kerala after carving out a guerrilla zone that included areas in the Western Ghats coming under Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu states.