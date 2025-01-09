Panattoni, Adani to set up logistics parks in Kochi

KOCHI: The state’s logistics sector is set for explosive growth with a slew of major companies including US-based Panattoni and Adani Group identifying Kochi and its suburbs for establishing logistics parks.

Kalamassery, Edayar and Parakadavu, in Angamaly, have been identified by the companies. The completed projects are expected to generate several hundred new jobs.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve said California-based Panattoni, which is a major player in Europe’s industrial real estate sector, has zeroed in on a 100-acre plot at Edayar Industrial Estate.

“Talks are in the final stage and work is expected to begin soon,” Rajeeve told TNIE.

Another big project coming up in Kochi is the one envisaged by the Adani Group. The group has decided to invest Rs 500 crore to develop a park on a 70-acre space near HMT in Kalamassery, the minister said.

Meanwhile, e-commerce platform Flipkart’s facility is nearing completion at the Kalamassery Park and is expected to become operational by the end of the year. The facility is spread over an area of 5.5 lakh sqft.

The other companies opening up operations at the Kalamassery Park will be handled by Adani. “As talks are in the initial stage, details can’t be divulged,” the minister said. A third park will come up at Parakadavu, in Angamaly. The 2.5 lakh sqft facility is being set up by a Bengaluru-based company, the minister said.