Hundreds pay respects to P Jayachandran

THRISSUR: The queues were long at the Kerala Sangeeta Nataka Akademi as hundreds of people paid their last respects to ‘Bhavagayakan’ P Jayachandran on Friday. From prominent directors and musicians to ardent fans of the sweet voice and expressive singing of Jayachandran, people from all strata of society paid homage.

The mortal remains of Jayachandran – who breathed his last in a private hospital on Thursday – were brought to his house at Poonkunnam early in the morning. Lyricists Sreekumaran Thampi and B K Harinarayanan and poet Rafeek Ahmed, among others, were present alongside the bereaved family to receive Jayachandran one final time. Thampi broke down on seeing his motionless body.

The house – located on Thottekkatt Lane – was where Jayachandran practised music and did ‘sadhana’, and spent time alone every morning. As the maestro himself had said, he listened to music a lot and that was what prime ‘sadhana’ is. He would advise budding singers the same – listen to music of all types to learn and improve. Singers who considered him Guru also visited his home and paid their respects.