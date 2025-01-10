In a first, Kerala Catholic nun to lead the NSS contingent during R-Day parade

KOCHI: For the first time in the history of the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, a Catholic nun will lead the National Service Scheme (NSS) contingent.
Sister Noelle Rose, a faculty member of the Department of Malayalam in Newman College, Thodupuzha will lead the 12-member team at the parade, making it a rare occasion.
Sister Rose, who belongs to the Congregation of the Mother of Carmel, has been serving as the NSS Idukki District Coordinator. She is also a two-time winner of the Best Program Officer Award by Mahatma Gandhi University and was also roped in for the state level.
She was chosen from a pool of approximately 3,000 officers in the state.
The 12-member contingent led by the nun comprises volunteers from various universities in Kerala and the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD).
A native of Kalady, she was associated with the NSS five years ago. She was also a part of K Chittilappally Foundation's initiative to build 12 houses for the poor.
Sister Rose has also authored 17 books. She was teaching at Nirmala College in Muvattupuzha for more than a decade before she joined Newman College.
Her privilege is a recognition of sorts to the service rendered by the CMC nuns in education and social service across the country.