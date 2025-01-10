Meeting on roads: Kerala HC summons political leaders

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday issued notices to CPM state secretary M V Govindan and the State Police Chief in a petition seeking initiation of contempt of court case for convening the party’s Palayam area committee conference in front of Vanchiyoor Court Complex blocking roads.

The court issued notices to CPM MLAs V K Prasanth, V Joy, and Kadakampally Surendran in connection with the incident.

The court also issued notices to CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, CPI leader Pannian Raveendran, and several others for conducting 36 hours of day-and-night satyagraha by the Joint Council of state service organisations on the footpath in front of the secretariat.

In the third incident, the court issued notices to Congress leaders, including T J Vinod, MLA, and Ernakulam DCC president Muhammed Shiyas for conducting a protest in front of the Kochi Corporation demanding the resignation of the mayor.

In connection with the programme conducted by “Jwala-Vanitha Junction” at Balaramapuram Junction, the court issued a notice to Kiran Narayanan, District Police Chief, Thiruvananthapuram (Rural).

The court directed the political leaders and station house officers concerned to appear before it on February 10. However, the court dispensed with the personal appearance of the state police chief and the chief secretary.

A Division Bench issued the order on a petition filed by N Prakash, of Ernakulam, seeking a contempt case for violating the court’s order of 2010 banning public meetings on roads and road margin.