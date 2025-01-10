MLA, DCC president booked for Congress leader’s death

KALPETTA: I C Balakrishnan, MLA, has been booked in the case related to the suicide of Wayanad DCC treasurer N M Vijayan. The police have registered a case under the charge of abetment of suicide.

The MLA is the first accused in the case. Along with Balakrishnan, the police have also booked Wayanad DCC president N D Appachan and Congress leader K K Gopinathan as co-accused.

A special investigation team led by Sultan Bathery DySP K K Abdul Shareef is investigating the case. Recently, Vijayan’s family had handed over the letters written by him to the KPCC leadership and the suicide notes to the police.

In the letters, Vijayan had stated that the suicide was due to financial issues and that he had incurred huge debt after availing loans for party purposes and also for returning the money taken from candidates after offering jobs in Congress-run cooperative banks.

Shocking details of the bribery that took place in the name of recruitment to Congress-ruling cooperative banks in Wayanad have emerged from the notes of Vijayan, who was the Wayanad DCC treasurer.

“We have booked P V Balachandran, Appachan, Gopinathan and Balakrishnan for abetment of suicide. They were booked based on the details and complaints mentioned in Vijayan’s letters as well as the statements of the victim’s family. The next step is interrogation of the accused. Other information could be confirmed only after the detailed interrogation and verification of facts,” said Abdul Shareef, Sultan Bathery DySP.