Mystery, emotion & soft shimmer

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A voice like the notes of a flute from a world unseen, unknown. It seemed light, as mellifluous as a river’s flow, yet brimming with emotions. All these earned P Jayachandran the moniker Bhavagayakan of Malayalam cinema.

The mould was cast right at the start of his career, when he sang Anuragaganam Pole to the tunes composed by M S Baburaj, the master of soulful, ruminating melodies, for Udyogastha (1967). Since then, songs that touched deep inner chords found their way to him at a time when K J Yesudas ruled as the chiselled voice of musical perfection.

While Yesudas’ voice boomed into the skies, Jayachandran delved deep into human hearts, evoking a basket of feelings that all knew but could not convey. His voice lent expression to those inexplicable feelings. And, when combined with ONV’s words, like in Sharadindhu Malardeepa Ragam, it created the soft surge of love that filled the core of every being. In short, pure magic to which time lost and stood in awe and reverence.

While hearts that cared and souls that searched found refuge in his voice, there were masterful renditions too that adhered to the norms of good singing which won him accolades at the national and state levels. The national award came by in 1986 for Sivasankara Sarva Saranya Vibho composed by G Devarajan for Sree Narayana Guru.

The state awards came in swarms in 1972, 1978, 1998, 2003 and 2015. His first ever prize was for mridangam recital at State Youth festival in 1958, the same year Yesudas won the prize for best carnatic recital.