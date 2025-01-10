Soul of music: The Legendary life of P Jayachandran

With the rare excellence of his mellifluous voice, Jayachandran succeeded in elevating songs beyond the expectations of the lyricist & composer, and striking an emotional chord with the listener.

In a career spanning over six decades, he rendered over 16,000 songs in various languages.

Legendary life

March 3, 1944: Born in Ernakulam (The third son of Ravivarma Kochanian Thamburan of Tripunithura Kovilakam and Subhadrakunjamma of Paliyam Palace in Chendamangalam)

1958: Met Yesudas while they were participating in the state youth festival, won first prize for light music and mridangam

1966: Malayalam film debut as playback singer with song Manjalayil Mungithorthi from Kalithozhan

1967: Sang the evergreen Anuragaganam Pole, composed by M S Baburaj for Udhyogastha

1972: Honoured with Kerala State Film Award for best singer for Neelagiriyude Sakhikale from Panitheeratha Veedu

1973: Married Thrissur native Lalitha

1978: Received state award for Ragam Sreeragam from Bandhanam, composed by M B Srinivasan

1986: Won National Film Award for best male playback singer for Sivasankara Sarva Saranya Vibho from Sree Narayana Guru; acted in a Malayalam film for the first time. (Nakhakshathangal)

1994: Received Tamil Nadu State Film Award for best singer for Kathazham Kattu Vazhi from Kizhakku Cheemayile

1997: Honoured with Kalaimamani Award of

Tamil Nadu government

1998: Received third state award for Prayam Nammil from Niram

2001: Became first recipient of Swaralaya Kairali Yesudas award

2003: Won state award for Neeyoru Puzhayay from Thilakkom

2008: Sang in Hindi for the first time for the movie Ada..A Way of Life

2015: Won state award for his songs in Jilebi and Ennu Ninte Moideen

2020: Won J C Daniel Award, the highest award in Malayalam cinema, for outstanding contributions to the film industry

Awards galore

5 Kerala state awards, 4 Tamil Nadu state awards and 1 national award. Also won J C Daniel Award in 2020.

Jayachandran and Lalitha are parents to Lakshmi and Dinanath.