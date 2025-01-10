Kerala

Soul of music: The Legendary life of P Jayachandran

In a career spanning over six decades, he rendered over 16,000 songs in various languages.
With the rare excellence of his mellifluous voice, Jayachandran succeeded in elevating songs beyond the expectations of the lyricist & composer, and striking an emotional chord with the listener.

Legendary life

  • March 3, 1944: Born in Ernakulam (The third son of Ravivarma Kochanian Thamburan of Tripunithura Kovilakam and Subhadrakunjamma of Paliyam Palace in Chendamangalam)

  • 1958: Met Yesudas while they were participating in the state youth festival, won first prize for light music and mridangam

  • 1966: Malayalam film debut as playback singer with song Manjalayil Mungithorthi from Kalithozhan

  • 1967: Sang the evergreen Anuragaganam Pole, composed by M S Baburaj for Udhyogastha

  • 1972: Honoured with Kerala State Film Award for best singer for Neelagiriyude Sakhikale from Panitheeratha Veedu

  • 1973: Married Thrissur native Lalitha

  • 1978: Received state award for Ragam Sreeragam from Bandhanam, composed by M B Srinivasan

  • 1986: Won National Film Award for best male playback singer for Sivasankara Sarva Saranya Vibho from Sree Narayana Guru; acted in a Malayalam film for the first time. (Nakhakshathangal)

  • 1994: Received Tamil Nadu State Film Award for best singer for Kathazham Kattu Vazhi from Kizhakku Cheemayile

  • 1997: Honoured with Kalaimamani Award of

  • Tamil Nadu government

  • 1998: Received third state award for Prayam Nammil from Niram

  • 2001: Became first recipient of Swaralaya Kairali Yesudas award

  • 2003: Won state award for Neeyoru Puzhayay from Thilakkom

  • 2008: Sang in Hindi for the first time for the movie Ada..A Way of Life

  • 2015: Won state award for his songs in Jilebi and Ennu Ninte Moideen

  • 2020: Won J C Daniel Award, the highest award in Malayalam cinema, for outstanding contributions to the film industry

Awards galore

5 Kerala state awards, 4 Tamil Nadu state awards and 1 national award. Also won J C Daniel Award in 2020.

Jayachandran and Lalitha are parents to Lakshmi and Dinanath.

