TNIE’s tryst with the 'Bhavagayakan' of Malayalam cinema

P Jayachandran is the ‘Bhavagayakan’ of Malayalam cinema. Generations have grown up listening to his soulful rendering of songs.
Indian playback singer and classical musician Jayachandran, interacting with The New Indian Express.(File Photo)
One of the last interviews of singer P Jayachandran to a media organisation was with TNIE for the Express Dialogues programme in September 2022. Here are some excerpts from it:

We were told to be careful as we were going to meet someone very temperamental… Are you?

Well... (chuckles). I don’t get angry with everyone… But I do get angry with those who ask wrong questions. But don’t worry. I wont get angry with you… (laughs).

You are fondly called bhavagayakan by music lovers for your unique rendition. Do you enjoy the title?

I am not a person who feels ecstatic by such titles. I prefer to be called Jayachandran. I am a very ordinary person. By the grace of God, I got an opportunity to grow as a playback singer. I would prefer to call it destiny. I consider myself lucky to have got the opportunity to work with great masters like G Devarajan, V Dakshinamurthy, K Raghavan, M S Baburaj and M K Arjunan.

How was it working with these music directors?

Each one had a distinct style. G Devarajan was my real mentor and guru. Those songs were beautiful and distinct in class. We can’t see such creative talent today. M S Viswanathan, however, was the greatest of them all.

Why do you say that?

Because he was a class apart. He was the greatest musician in the world.

Are you a fan of Yesudas?

Definitely... But for me the greatest singer is Mohammed Rafi. Rafi Saab is my God. I have Rafi sir’s favourite tie with me; the one he wore when he received the Padma Shri. Among female singers I consider P Susheela the best.

