TNIE’s tryst with the 'Bhavagayakan' of Malayalam cinema

One of the last interviews of singer P Jayachandran to a media organisation was with TNIE for the Express Dialogues programme in September 2022. Here are some excerpts from it:

We were told to be careful as we were going to meet someone very temperamental… Are you?

Well... (chuckles). I don’t get angry with everyone… But I do get angry with those who ask wrong questions. But don’t worry. I wont get angry with you… (laughs).

You are fondly called bhavagayakan by music lovers for your unique rendition. Do you enjoy the title?

I am not a person who feels ecstatic by such titles. I prefer to be called Jayachandran. I am a very ordinary person. By the grace of God, I got an opportunity to grow as a playback singer. I would prefer to call it destiny. I consider myself lucky to have got the opportunity to work with great masters like G Devarajan, V Dakshinamurthy, K Raghavan, M S Baburaj and M K Arjunan.

How was it working with these music directors?

Each one had a distinct style. G Devarajan was my real mentor and guru. Those songs were beautiful and distinct in class. We can’t see such creative talent today. M S Viswanathan, however, was the greatest of them all.

Why do you say that?

Because he was a class apart. He was the greatest musician in the world.

Are you a fan of Yesudas?

Definitely... But for me the greatest singer is Mohammed Rafi. Rafi Saab is my God. I have Rafi sir’s favourite tie with me; the one he wore when he received the Padma Shri. Among female singers I consider P Susheela the best.