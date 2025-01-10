Walayar case: CBI arraigns parents of victims

KOCHI: In a dramatic twist in the Walayar case, the CBI, in a supplementary chargesheet, has arraigned the parents of the victims in the rape and death of two sisters, aged 9 and 13, that rocked the state in 2017.

As many as six chargesheets were filed before the Ernakulam CBI court in the case, and in all of them, the parents of the victims were indicted. They were accused of abetting rape and not reporting the rape incident to the police, sources said. They were charged with offences under IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The CBI investigation found that the parents deliberately concealed the facts that their daughters were raped by the accused persons. Similarly, the investigation agency also found that accused persons abeted the rape.

Earlier, CBI filed six chargesheets related to the rape and suicide deaths of two sisters. The accused in the cases are Valiya Madhu, Shibu, Pradeep and Kutti Madhu for the death of the elder girl. Similarly, Valiya Madhu and a minor boy were accused of abetting the murder of the younger girl.

Kutty Madhu was later found dead in a closed private factory in Binanipuram near Aluva in October 2023. Another accused, Pradeep was found hanging in his Cherthala residence on November 4, 2020. While Valiya Madhu and Cheriya Madhu were close relatives of the girls, Shibu, a resident of Rajakkad in Idukki, had been living with the family for several years and frequently engaged in masonry work with them.

The incident took place in 2017 when the two girls were found dead within a span of two months in Walayar, in Palakkad. The siblings were found hanging in the same fashion in a shed near their house.