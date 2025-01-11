Congress’s second Chintan Shivir in Kerala to be held by January end

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress is set to organise the second ‘Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir’ in the state in the last week of January in Thiruvananthapuram.

The decision was taken at a meeting of KPCC office-bearers and district presidents held at the Indira Bhavan on Thursday. The first Chintan Shivir was held in Kozhikode in 2022.

The two-day meeting -- likely to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Development Studies, Neyyar -- will discuss the Mission 2025 document and the political situation that has evolved after the first Chintan Shivir.

KPCC executive committee and political affairs committee members are slated to participate in the deliberations.

The KPCC meeting also decided to organise a two-day workshop for Congress block presidents. Over 500 participants are expected at the workshop, scheduled to be held at three places.

Also, the three AICC secretaries in charge of Kerala will camp in the state for 20 days each month. “They will go to each district and hold meetings of assembly-district core committees.

The main aim of the Shivir is to chalk out organisational strategy and to review the work carried out so far in preparation for the local body elections. The sole focus now is the upcoming elections,” a KPCC leader told TNIE.

Meanwhile, leaders supporting party general secretary K C Venugopal, such as Pazhakulam Madhu and M M Nazeer, raised criticism against reports of leaders being at loggerheads for the prospective chief minister’s post. Such narratives are not good for the Congress, they cautioned.