PATHANAMTHITTA: In a shocking revelation, an 18-year-old Dalit girl has said she was sexually abused by more than 60 people over the past five years in Pathanamthitta. She revealed the ordeal to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) members, who in turn informed the police.

According to the police, the initial investigation indicated that there are more than 60 accused, as stated by the girl.

Elavumthitta police have so far arrested five accused in the case - Subin, 24, S Sandeep, 30, V K Vineeth,30, K Anandu, 21, and Sreeni alias S Sudhi Sreeni, 24, all residents of Chenneerkara in Pathanamthitta. The girl identified 40 others who abused her from the photos on the mobile phones of the arrested persons.

According to the police, 15 persons have been held in connection with the case so far.

Police said when the girl, who is an athlete, was 13, Subin, a neighbour and the son of her father’s friend, lured her by showing obscene visuals on his mobile phone. He also took the girl’s nude pictures on his phone.

When the girl was 16, Subin took her to a secluded place in their locality and assaulted her sexually. He also recorded videos of the act on his phone. This was followed by regular sexual abuse, the police said.

The probe revealed that the visuals were shared among Subin’s friends, who also abused her sexually. The girl, whose academic performance suffered following the repeated abuse, revealed the matter first before a women empowerment collective during a counselling session.

The police added that they received evidence indicating that the girl was exploited by individuals including her coaches, fellow athletes, and classmates.