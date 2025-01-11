Death of Wayanad DCC treasurer: Court stays arrest of two Congress leaders

KALPETTA: The Wayanad Principal Sessions Court has stayed till January 15 the arrest of Congress leaders I C Balakrishnan, MLA, and DCC president N D Appachan in connection with the suicide of Wayanad DCC treasurer N M Vijayan.

The court issued the order while considering the anticipatory bail application filed by Balakrishnan and others.

The police booked Congress leaders Balakrishnan, Appachan, and K K Gopinathan on charges of abetment of suicide on Wednesday. The accused had filed anticipatory bail petitions in the court.

The court, which heard the petitions on Friday, asked the police to produce the case diary on January 15. The court also gave verbal instruction not to arrest them till that date. The court will examine the documents and a detailed hearing will be held on January 15.

The controversy related to Vijayan’s death has put the Wayanad Congress in a spot. With the help of the state leadership, they are making all efforts to wriggle out of the situation.

The LDF leadership has been protesting in Sultan Bathery demanding the immediate resignation of the MLA and the arrest of the accused.