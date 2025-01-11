Disciplinary action against Syro-Malabar priests

KOCHI: The issues regarding the implementation of the Uniform Holy Mass in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy continue to be a bane for the Syro-Malabar Church. However, of late the Church, which had been acting lenient when it comes to curbing dissidence, has begun acting tough.

On Friday, the Synod, which is under way at Mount St Thomas, directed the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy authorities to initiate disciplinary action against 21 priests who had barged into the Bishop’s House campus and have been staging a hunger prayer agitation for the past two days.

Syro-Malabar Church spokesperson said the bishops attending the Synod unanimously condemned the wrong and anti-Christian actions of some priests of the Archeparchy in recent days, including staging hunger agitation and occupying the administration building.

“All these acts are against the directives of the Syro-Malabar Synod approved by the Pope,” said the bishops.

The Synod urged the priests to desist from such actions. “The Synod asked the faithful not to cooperate with such actions. The Synod directed those responsible to take disciplinary action against the 21 priests who trespassed into the Archeparchy’s administration building,” added the spokesperson.

However, the 21 priests who are facing disciplinary actions for trespassing into the administration building of the archeparchy flayed the directive issued by the Synod.

“The Bishop’s House of the archeparchy has been remaining shut for the past few months. The pastoral council, presbyterian council, finance council and the consultation council which are necessary for the smooth functioning of the Church machinery have not been functioning. We had sent many representations to the synod and also raised the same at various Church forums. However, we didn’t receive any satisfactory reply,” said the 21 priests.

According to them, they were forced to take the extreme step after being denied entry to Bishop’s House which is their home.