Jail birds to become master trainers, provide mental support to inmates

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The prisons department will facilitate training of selected inmates of seven prisons in psychotherapy, counselling and sociology in a bid to mould them into master trainers so that their service can be used for providing mental support to other inmates.

The faculties of Kerala University Centre for Adult and Continuing Education and Extension will lead the classes that will commence this academic year.

The certificate course will be of maximum two-months duration and as per the current plan, the classes will be held in Poojappura, Kannur, Tavanur and Viyyur central prisons, Cheemeni and Nettukaltheri open prisons and Viyyur high-security prison.

Prison sources said the three topics - psychotherapy, counselling and sociology - will be banded together as a subject.

“The course will have 40 hours of theory sessions and 15 practical sessions, each spanning up to three hours. The prison officials will screen the inmates and based on their aptitude, ability and educational qualities, they will be selected for the course,” a source said.