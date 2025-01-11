Kerala BJP leader PC George booked for hate speech

The Erattupetta Police on Saturday booked Kerala BJP leader PC George for hate speech, days after he made problematic comments against the Muslim community.

The case is based on comments made by George in a TV discussion held earlier this week.

Calling the entire Muslim population in India "communalists," George said, "All Muslims in India are communalists. There is not a single Muslim in India who is not a communalist. They have killed thousands of Hindus and Christians in the country. They have looted the nation."

The case was registered on Friday based on a complaint filed by the Muslim Youth League Municipal Committee.

He was booked under various sections of the BNS, police said adding that further proceedings would be initiated soon.

"The case was registered after the statements of the complainants were recorded," a police officer said.

Meanwhile, BJP strongly condemned the police case against George and alleged that it was a "political vendetta by the LDF government."

Senior BJP leader and the party's Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar accused the CPI(M)-led Left government of not saying a word against Hamas.

Justifying George, Javadekar said he has already clarified that his intention was to express opposition to extremism and not to target any community.

"FIR against PC George is political vendetta by LDF government, which doesn't say a word against Hamas... " he posted on his 'X' handle.

BJP state chief K Surendran also criticised the Pinarayi Vijayan government for registering the case against George and said the party would face the case legally and politically.

He also alleged that the government registered the case against the senior leader under the pressure of communal forces.

(With inputs from PTI)