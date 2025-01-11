Kerala HC mulls ban on plastic bottles in hill stations

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Friday observed that it will issue an order banning the sale and use of plastic bottles in hill stations across the state, emphasising that such a measure is essential in Kerala.

The court also directed the state government to explore alternative mechanisms for providing drinking water in hill stations.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas and Justice Gopinath P made the observation when a suo motu case registered in connection with the outbreak of fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant came up for hearing.

The court said it will issue an order in this regard taking a cue from the Madras High Court directive, if the government does not take any steps to stop the supply of water in plastic bottles at hill stations.

The court noted plastic water bottles had started ambulating in these hill stations. On the illegal dumping of medical waste in Tirunelveli from Kerala, the government submitted that it had decided to control the illegal cross-border transport of waste.

The police and MVD have been directed to strengthen their squad work at border areas to check the illegal transport of waste across the border.