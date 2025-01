KOZHIKODE: On getting clear indication that he will not be allowed entry into the UDF, P V Anvar, who is desperately seeking political asylum after severing ties with the CPM, has finally decided to ‘associate’ with Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress.

He met Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, MP, in Kolkata on Friday.

Walking the tightrope to avoid potential disqualification, the Nilambur MLA has decided against formally joining the Trinamool Congress, opting to serve as its state coordinator, instead.

Close associates in Malappuram said Anvar would explore legal options to gain greater clarity on whether the independent MLA joining a new party would attract disqualification from the assembly.

Other members of Democratic Movement Kerala, the organisation floated by Anvar, will join Trinamool.

Trinamool extends warm welcome to Anvar

Welcoming Anvar, Abhishek said, “His dedication to public service and his advocacy for the rights of the people of Kerala enrich our shared mission of inclusive growth. Together, we will strive for a progressive India where every voice matters and every dream is realised.”

“Extending a very warm welcome to P V Anvar, MLA Nilambur, who joined the AITC official family today in the presence of our Honourable national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Together, we shall work towards the welfare of the people of our nation,”

the All India Trinamool Congress posted on its official X handle.

Earlier, Anvar’s efforts to join the DMK in Tamil Nadu were reportedly blocked by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He then floated the Democratic Movement Kerala and contested the Chelakkara assembly by-election. Anvar’s outfit had supported the UDF in the Palakkad bypoll.

Over the last few days, especially after his arrest in the Nilambur DFO office attack case, Anwar had intensified efforts to find a place in the UDF. He met IUML state president Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty on Tuesday to seek the party’s support for his UDF entry.