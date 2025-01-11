Kozhikode's Kappad beach retains Blue Flag certification, but local community reaps no benefits

KOZHIKODE: Kappad beach in Kozhikode, has once again earned the prestigious Blue Flag certification, marking the fourth consecutive year it has achieved this honour.

Awarded by the Denmark-based Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), the certification signifies that the beach meets stringent international standards for cleanliness, environmental sustainability and safety.

This recognition places Kappad beach in an elite category of environmentally conscious and well-maintained tourist destinations, however, locals remain sceptical about the tangible benefits of this accolade.

The Blue Flag certification is awarded to beaches that meet 33 criteria under categories such as environmental education and information, water quality, safety and services, and proper waste and environmental management. Kappad beach underwent significant development in 2020, including installation of solar-powered lights, bio-toilets, and disabled-friendly pathways, to comply with these requirements.

While the Blue Flag certification is undoubtedly a feather in Kappad Beach’s cap, the challenge lies in translating this recognition into tangible benefits for the local community.