Police checking videos of Boby Chemmanur making obscene remarks

KOCHI: Probing the case on sexually coloured remarks made against actor Honey Rose, the police are checking other videos of businessman Boby Chemmanur on similar comments he made against others. The police will record the statements of those who took part in events attended by Boby and Honey, and make them witnesses.
Police sources said all videos of Boby are being examined.
“The probe has revealed the accused made sexually coloured remarks against others too, including actors. We have decided to check all these videos. Our team, assisted by the cyber cell, is collecting videos from social media platforms including accounts and pages belonging to Boby. The interviews he gave online are also being scrutinised,” an officer said.
The police said though several other actors have faced similar mistreatment from businessmen, none has filed a complaint.
“We will register cases if we get complaints from others. We are collecting information about people against whom the accused made obscene remarks,” an officer said.
The police are set to record the statements of people who attended the events where Boby made vulgar comments against Honey. The police maintain he made the controversial remarks against Honey during the inauguration of his jewellery shop at Alakode in Kannur. Later, similar behaviour continued during events they attended in Thalassery and Thrissur.
“We are looking for witnesses who took part in the events in which the complainant and the accused also attended. Though the videos of these events are available online, witnesses are key to the case. We are in touch with the organisers of these events,” the officer said.
Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court on Friday denied an urgent hearing on the businessman’s bail plea and adjourned it to January 14. This means the businessman will remain in jail for now.
“There is nothing special for you. Every bail application listed here is usually posted for a response from the prosecutor. This will be treated like any other case,” the court said.