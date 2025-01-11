Police checking videos of Boby Chemmanur making obscene remarks

KOCHI: Probing the case on sexually coloured remarks made against actor Honey Rose, the police are checking other videos of businessman Boby Chemmanur on similar comments he made against others. The police will record the statements of those who took part in events attended by Boby and Honey, and make them witnesses.

Police sources said all videos of Boby are being examined.

“The probe has revealed the accused made sexually coloured remarks against others too, including actors. We have decided to check all these videos. Our team, assisted by the cyber cell, is collecting videos from social media platforms including accounts and pages belonging to Boby. The interviews he gave online are also being scrutinised,” an officer said.

The police said though several other actors have faced similar mistreatment from businessmen, none has filed a complaint.

“We will register cases if we get complaints from others. We are collecting information about people against whom the accused made obscene remarks,” an officer said.