Singer passed away on Vaikunta Ekadashi, considered a blessing

THRISSUR: For devotees of Sree Guruvayoorappan, the devotional songs in praise of Lord Krishna sung by P Jayachandran have always been special as the singer could produce a deep emotional connect and sing his heart out in passionate obeisance to the deity.

Till his last breath, the legendary singer remained an ardent devotee of Guruvayoorappan. Whenever he got time, Jayachandran visited Guruvayur temple and offered prayers. He always adorned the ‘Kalabham’ from Guruvayur on his forehead.

According to him, it signified the presence of Lord Krishna. He also attributed his voice and peculiar style of singing to the blessings of Guruvayoorappan. “It was all his blessing and I am simply an instrument,” is what he always said and believed.

For the inauguration of the music seminar ahead of Chembai Sangeetholsavam, Jayachandran had visited Guruvayur on November 24. Even when he was ailing, Jayachandran sung ‘Guruvayoorambalam Sree Vaikuntam.. Avidathe Shanghamanente Kandam...”, in a trembling voice.

As reports of his demise, emerged, artist Nandhan Pillai drew a picture of Jayachandran sleeping on the lap of Guruvayoorappan. It is believed that anyone who dies on Vaikunta Ekadashi day directly enters Vaikuntam, the abode of Mahavishnu, attaining Moksha. Vaikunta Ekadashi was observed on Friday and the passing of the singer on the auspicious day is considered a blessing.