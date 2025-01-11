‘Swan Lake’ set to mesmerise all at Kochi's St Teresa’s college

KOCHI: Everyone is acquainted with the famous Swan Lake ballet, said to have been developed by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Various versions of the ballet have been performed the world over.

However, this Saturday, the story of the young princess Odette, who is turned into a swan by the wicked Von Rothbart, will be presented with a twist. St Teresa’s College will bear witness to a presentation that will tell the story of the beleaguered princess using a combination of traditional and modern dance forms.

Performing the ballet will be a team of 45, including St Teresa’s alumni, the oldest member being a 79-year-old.

Another interesting aspect is the participation of five men, including two children. The ballet is being staged as a part of the college’s centenary celebrations.

Suma Varma, an alumna of the college and a kathakali teacher from Tripunithura, tells TNIE, “We have been performing dance. This time, we, the members of Asta (Association of St Teresa’s Alumnae), wanted to do something different to celebrate the centenary of our Alma Mater.”

“Various ideas were suggested, like performing a jugalbandi, ashtalakshmi or a dashavatharam. However, we wanted to do something different. So, I proposed this idea as it had always been on my mind,” says Suma, who, while in Ghana, had staged a performance called Ghana: The Story of Niyati, The Destiny’s Child.

When Suma presented the idea before Sajeena Jacob, who is directing the performance, she responded positively.