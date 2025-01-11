Wild animal fear: Forest fringe villages in Kerala face matchmaking crisis

KOCHI: The social sigma attached to gender bias, casteism, mental illness and poverty has been deeply rooted in our culture. However, the families living on forest fringes are facing another challenge.

Frequent news reports about wild animal attacks have created a stigma that has been discriminative and has devastated their lives.

“The families are not ready to discuss the issue, but people are selling their landholdings at modest rates and migrating to towns nearby. But there are poor families with small landholdings who have no other option but to battle the wild animals and live in poverty. Who will dare marry off their daughters to areas where elephants and tigers roam freely,” asks Catholic Congress global director Fr Philip Kaviyil.

Real estate value has crashed, he says.

“It is not a simple issue. During Christmas, I visited a hamlet in Kannur where people said wild elephants are roaming the village day and night. However, they don’t want to discuss the issue in public as it will affect their social lives. People have stopped venturing out after nightfall. Churches in forest fringe areas witnessed a lean crowd for Christmas midnight mass due to a fear of wild animals,” he says.

More than the decline in land value, it is the social impact of the wild animal menace that has devastated lives, says Rajesh, a farmer in Wayanad.

“As the news about wild animal attacks spreads, people stop visiting us and reject marriage proposals. People are ready to sell off their land and migrate but the prices have hit rock bottom. We will not be able to purchase a house with the price offered for our landholdings,” Rajesh says.

The forest department has installed AI cameras, digital display boards and sirens in 12 hamlets to alert villagers about the presence of wild animals.

“After a few months, the digital display in a village was found damaged. During the probe, the villagers said the digital display and siren were stopping outsiders from visiting the village. They said people are refusing marriage proposals and the land value has declined,” says a forest officer.