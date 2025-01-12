77-year-old woman dies, three injured after car collides with lorry in Kerala's Kottayam

KOCHI/KOTTAYAM: A 77-year-old woman lost her life in a tragic accident while a car and lorry collided at Ettumanoor in Kerala's Kottayam district, late on Saturday.

The deceased is identified as Elsy, a resident of Kakkanad in Kochi. Her daughter Kochutresia, son-in-law Chacko, and grand child Riyan sustained serious injuries in the collision, and are undergoing treatment at Caritas Hospital, Thellakom, Ettumanoor.

The lorry driver fled the scene following the accident.

According to the police, the incident occurred at 11.30 pm on Saturday at Thavalakuzhy, in MC Road, at Ettumanoor, when the family was returning to their residence at Kakkanad after attending a relative's wedding in Chengannur. The car collided head-on with the lorry coming from the opposite direction.

The local residents rushed the injured to Caritas Hospital in Thellakom, Ettumanoor, but Elsy could not be saved. Kochutresia suffered severe injuries, including a fractured leg, and the other injured family members are also receiving treatment at the hospital. The Ettumanoor police began the inquest procedures and initiated an investigation in the incident.