Debate over temple dress code bares social divisions

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s recent remarks about an “organised effort” to portray social reformer Sree Narayana Guru as a proponent of Sanatana Dharma have triggered a social churn in the state, with the Sangh parivar accusing him of insulting Hinduism.
Although the debate centres around Sivagiri Mutt head Swami Satchidananda’s opinion that the practice of making men remove their upper garments while entering temples should be stopped, the CM’s seconding of the suggestion has given it political colour.
Speaking at Sivagiri on December 31, Vijayan said Guru was a great sage who transcended Sanatana Dharma and dismantled its rigid casteist framework. He said attempts to confine Guru to the Sanatana framework will be an insult to his legacy. Sanatana Dharma is nothing other than Varnashrama Dharma, which was challenged by Guru, the CM said.
The BJP and Hindu organisations view the CM’s remarks as an attempt to disturb Hindu unity, by driving a wedge between the several castes. The comments have triggered a debate on the state’s reformation movement with Sangh parivar groups saying that reformation should start from within.
Though the reformation movement in Kerala was inspired by Sree Narayana Guru, Ayyankali, Sahodaran Ayyappan, Kumaran Asan and Dr Palpu, upper caste leaders like Chattampi Swamikal, V T Bhattathiripad, Mannathu Padmanabhan and K Kelappan also played a key role.
The Temple Entry Proclamation of 1936 was the result of agitations led by social activists, which also included leaders of forward communities.
While socially backward communities have endorsed Swami Satchidananda’s call to end the practice of men removing upper garments while entering temples, the Yogakshema Sabha, represents Brahmins. and the Nair Service Society (NSS) are sceptical.
Even Sangh parivar organisations including RSS, VHP and Hindu Aikya Vedi have been in favour of allowing men to enter temples wearing upper garments.
In fact, the margadarshak mandal held in Thrissur last March had given the call to stop the “regressive” practice. With the Sabarimala agitation still fresh in the memory, Hindu organisations say attempts to interfere in religious matters in the name of progressive thought cannot be tolerated.
‘Abolish the practice’
1. It is a social evil which is discriminative. People are asked to remove shirt to know whether they are Brahmins who will be wearing sacred thread
2. Distances youngsters from temple. Youngsters avoid temple visits as they feel shy to remove shirts in public
3. It is irritating during rush hours as people will be touching our body while standing in queue. This may cause skin diseases
‘Continue the practice’
1. Removing shirt inside
the temple is a traditional practice to show obeisance
to the deity
2. It ensures purity of the body as the devotee should take a bath and should be clean while entering temple
3. Removing shirt will help receive positive energy radiating from the idol to the body. The energy radiating from the idol will enter body through chest
Important events in Kerala’s road to reformation
Aruvipuram prathishta by Sree Narayana Guru
Villuvandi samaram by Ayyankali
Misrabhojanam by Sahodaran Ayyappan
Vaikom Satyagraha led by T K Madhavan
Guruvayur Satyagraha led by K Kelappan
Temple entry proclamation made by Sri Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma
Opinion of Community Leaders
If women can be allowed to enter temples wearing blouses, men can also be allowed to wear shirts. It is not a custom or practice that cannot be changed. If we want to attract people from all strata of society to temples, we have to allow them to enter the temple wearing shirts. It is for the devotee to ensure purity of body and mind. A person who respects temple customs will ensure that his body is clean while entering the temple. What will we do if a person enters a temple wearing a dirty undergarment?
Swami Chidanandapuri, Advaithashramam founder
It is for devotees to comment on the customs and practices of temples. If any community decides to allow devotees to wear shirts in temples administered by them, we have no objection. But we are against forcing devotees to change customs. The NSS has around 1,000 temples and we will follow the customs and practices. Sivagiri Mutt has the right to raise the demand, but it was not right for the chief minister to support it. The demands made by progressive organisations are based on their political stand. The CM should not have endorsed their stand
G Sukumaran Nair, NSS general secretary
It is for temple authorities to decide rituals and practices. The margadarshak mandal which met in Thrissur last year had given a call to allow devotees to enter the temple wearing shirts. It is for acharyas and thantris to take a call on allowing men to wear shirts inside the temple. There was a similar controversy on allowing women to wear churidar in Guruvayur temple. The authorities took a progressive stand after conducting devaprasnam. Sangh parivar is not against bringing changes according to the time
R V Babu, Hindu Aikya Vedi state president
Customs and practices should change in keeping with progress. The Temple Entry Proclamation was a progressive step. It was the influence of social reformers that brought change in Kerala society. You cannot say that only devotees should speak about customs and practices. Society progressed by defeating orthodox customs. Sree Narayana Guru paved a way for a progressive discourse in the spiritual sphere of Kerala. Sivagiri Mutt has the right to take the discourse forward and we support Swami Satchidananda in this quest for change
Punnala Sreekumar, Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha (KPMS) general secretary
There are around 30,000 temples in Kerala and each temple follows unique customs and practices evolved over generations. The customs and practices cannot be changed through a sweeping order. The acharyas and thantris are the final word in this regard. There are lakhs of devotees who follow the customs. We do not want to get involved in controversies which are aimed at satisfying supporters. We will discuss the issue with devotees and acharyas before declaring our stand
Pudayur Jayanarayanan Namboothiripad, , Akhila Kerala Thantri Samajam
general secretary
I don’t want to get involved in the controversy. The SNDP Yogam allows devotees to enter temples wearing shirts. There is no need to create a controversy over such issues. The Kanichukulangara temple where I am president allows people to wear shirts. My personal opinion is that we should adapt to changes according to the times. Our lifestyle is changing and there is no point in obstructing change
Vellappally Natesan, SNDP Yogam general secretary
Temples and Hindu society have evolved with time. Reformation is a core aspect of Hinduism. There are many temples in Kerala that do not demand devotees to remove shirts. It is temples administered by devaswom boards that follow old customs. It isn’t just about shirts. There are many customs that need to be changed. Devaswom temples should conduct an eligibility test for appointment of priests and should not keep the posts reserved for hereditary families. Reservations for SC/STs and OBCs should be followed in appointment of priests. In a democratic society such posts should not be the monopoly of some families
Anand Neelakantan, author
The argument that men are not allowed to wear shirts to identify his caste by checking whether he is wearing a sacred thread is absurd. Not all Brahmins wear the sacred thread and men of other castes like Viswakarma also wear sacred threads. The priests of temples run by SNDP Yogam do not belong to the Brahmin community but they wear sacred thread. People are unnecessarily targeting Brahmins in the name of customs and practices. It is a micro minority community and we are not interested in such debates
Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri, lyricist and poet