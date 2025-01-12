Debate over temple dress code bares social divisions

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s recent remarks about an “organised effort” to portray social reformer Sree Narayana Guru as a proponent of Sanatana Dharma have triggered a social churn in the state, with the Sangh parivar accusing him of insulting Hinduism.

Although the debate centres around Sivagiri Mutt head Swami Satchidananda’s opinion that the practice of making men remove their upper garments while entering temples should be stopped, the CM’s seconding of the suggestion has given it political colour.

Speaking at Sivagiri on December 31, Vijayan said Guru was a great sage who transcended Sanatana Dharma and dismantled its rigid casteist framework. He said attempts to confine Guru to the Sanatana framework will be an insult to his legacy. Sanatana Dharma is nothing other than Varnashrama Dharma, which was challenged by Guru, the CM said.

The BJP and Hindu organisations view the CM’s remarks as an attempt to disturb Hindu unity, by driving a wedge between the several castes. The comments have triggered a debate on the state’s reformation movement with Sangh parivar groups saying that reformation should start from within.

Though the reformation movement in Kerala was inspired by Sree Narayana Guru, Ayyankali, Sahodaran Ayyappan, Kumaran Asan and Dr Palpu, upper caste leaders like Chattampi Swamikal, V T Bhattathiripad, Mannathu Padmanabhan and K Kelappan also played a key role.

The Temple Entry Proclamation of 1936 was the result of agitations led by social activists, which also included leaders of forward communities.

While socially backward communities have endorsed Swami Satchidananda’s call to end the practice of men removing upper garments while entering temples, the Yogakshema Sabha, represents Brahmins. and the Nair Service Society (NSS) are sceptical.

Even Sangh parivar organisations including RSS, VHP and Hindu Aikya Vedi have been in favour of allowing men to enter temples wearing upper garments.

In fact, the margadarshak mandal held in Thrissur last March had given the call to stop the “regressive” practice. With the Sabarimala agitation still fresh in the memory, Hindu organisations say attempts to interfere in religious matters in the name of progressive thought cannot be tolerated.