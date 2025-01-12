Kerala HC directive to allow BH vehicle registration for central, PSU staff

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has held that the state government is free to levy lax in respect of Bharat Series (BH-series) non-transport vehicles at the rate prescribed under their respective legislation.

The court issued the order on a batch of petitions filed by employees of the Central Government and Central government undertakings, including banks, against the non-registration of their new vehicles under the BH series in the state by the state transport authorities.

The court directed the transport authorities to register the petitioners’ vehicles under the BH series and charge taxes as per the provisions of the Kerala Motor Vehicle Taxation Act 1976.

It also held that sub-rule (2) of Rule 51B of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules prescribing the rate of tax in respect of BH series non-transport vehicles is constitutionally unenforceable as it is beyond the legislative competence of the Centre.