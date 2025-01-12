Kerala opposes Union govt’s move to carry out offshore sand mining

KOCHI: Kerala has expressed opposition to the Union government’s move to carry out sand mining off the state’s coast. The state government is of the view that the Centre is trying to carry out offshore sand mining without considering the state’s interests and environmental concerns.
The Centre’s move came after a study conducted by the central agency Geological Survey of India on the Kerala coast found that there is 745 million tonnes of sand deposits suitable for construction activities.
The Union government has initiated the process of auctioning blocks containing mineral resources based on the provisions of the Offshore Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002.
In a roadshow organised by the Union Mining Ministry in Kochi to discuss mining, the Principal Secretary of the Industries Department A P M Muhammad Hanish informed the Centre about the state government’s stand.
In accordance with the change in sea level over time, offshore sand deposits have been found as deposits of sand deposited by rivers that join the ocean. At present, five important areas that are part of the Kerala coast have been identified as sand deposits.
They are the Ponnani sector, Chavakkad sector, Alappuzha sector, Kollam North sector and Kollam South sector. It is estimated that there are about 745 million tonnes of sand deposits in the region.
The deposits of these sands are found in Indian territorial waters up to 12 nautical miles from the coast and in the exclusive economic zone beyond 12 nautical miles. About 300 million tonnes of sand is deposited in three blocks in Kollam region currently under consideration for sand block auction.
Kerala pointed out that the norms and provisions of the Offshore Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act- 2002 and the amendments made thereto in 2023 do not take into account the interests of states.
The royalties derived from the mining of mineral wealth are entirely vested in the central government. The 2023 amendment also allowed the private sector to participate in the mining sector. The state’s dissent has already been informed to the Centre.