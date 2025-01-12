Kerala opposes Union govt’s move to carry out offshore sand mining

KOCHI: Kerala has expressed opposition to the Union government’s move to carry out sand mining off the state’s coast. The state government is of the view that the Centre is trying to carry out offshore sand mining without considering the state’s interests and environmental concerns.

The Centre’s move came after a study conducted by the central agency Geological Survey of India on the Kerala coast found that there is 745 million tonnes of sand deposits suitable for construction activities.

The Union government has initiated the process of auctioning blocks containing mineral resources based on the provisions of the Offshore Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002.

In a roadshow organised by the Union Mining Ministry in Kochi to discuss mining, the Principal Secretary of the Industries Department A P M Muhammad Hanish informed the Centre about the state government’s stand.

In accordance with the change in sea level over time, offshore sand deposits have been found as deposits of sand deposited by rivers that join the ocean. At present, five important areas that are part of the Kerala coast have been identified as sand deposits.