Malayalam actor Honey Rose to sue Rahul Easwar

KOCHI: Following the arrest of businessman Boby Chemmanur, actor Honey Rose on Saturday said that she will be initiating legal action against activist Rahul Easwar. She held Rahul accountable for the severe mental distress she and her family are currently enduring.

In a Facebook post, Honey stated that Rahul is making attempts to downplay the seriousness of her complaint and trying to turn public opinion against her. According to her, the campaign against her is an organised crime.

Honey said that Rahul’s comments have caused her severe mental stress triggering suicidal thoughts in her.

“He continues to insult my womanhood, and issued threats directly and through social media platforms. His actions have affected my professional opportunities. Due to his actions, I am going to move legally against him,” she stated in the Facebook post.