KOCHI: On a day when police forcibly removed a group of 21 priests holding a prayer protest against the Unified Mass, Pope Francis named Archbishop Joseph Pamplany as vicar of the major archbishop for the archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly. The laity movement welcomed the appointment.

Saturday’s nomination ratifies the decision of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church synod of bishops, which was in session at Mount St Thomas, in Kakkanad, from January 6 to 11. Mar Pamplany will continue to serve as metropolitan archbishop of Thalassery archdiocese.

Earlier, Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Apostolic Administrator Bosco Puthur. Mar Puthur had submitted his resignation last September citing health issues. He was appointed apostolic administrator of the archeparchy on December 7, 2023, after his resignation from the office of the bishop of the eparchy of Melbourne.

Archbishop Cyril Vasil will remain the pontifical delegate for Ernakulam-Angamaly archeparchy. With his latest appointment, Mar Pamplany will hold ordinary administrative responsibilities for the archeparchy. The post of apostolic administrator has, however, been abolished.