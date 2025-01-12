Roadshow held on offshore mineral blocks auction in Kochi

KOCHI: The Ministry of Mines organised a roadshow in Kochi on Saturday on the maiden e-auction of offshore mineral blocks, highlighting the “immense potential” of resources such as construction sand, lime-mud, and polymetallic nodules in driving the nation’s self-reliance in critical minerals.

Vivel Kumar Bajpai, joint secretary, highlighted the transformative vision of the government by launching the auction, while V L Kantha Rao noted that India is on the path to becoming a global leader in offshore mineral exploration.

“With abundant resources in our Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), this initiative will not only cater to the growing domestic demand but also position India as a significant player in the international mining landscape,” Rao said.

The ministry launched the first-ever tranche of auction of mineral blocks in the offshore areas of the country on November 28, to explore and utilise its extensive offshore resources within its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The first tranche of auction includes 13 mineral blocks, including three blocks of construction sand off the coast of Kerala.

The event also served as a platform for discussions among stakeholders from the mining, construction and infrastructure sectors.

Meanwhile, the CITU Ernakulam district committee took out a march in protest against the “mining and loot of offshore mineral resources.”