Singer P Jayachandran cremated with state honours at Chendamangalam

KOCHI: Singer P Jayachandran was cremated with a guard of honour on the premises of his ancestral house – Paliath Nalukettu – at Chendamangalam in Ernakulam on Saturday.

The body was brought to his residence on Saturday morning after a public viewing at the National School, Irinjalakuda, where he completed his schooling.

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian said that through his demise, Kerala has lost a talented singer.

“He was the ‘Bhavagayakan’ of Kerala. I could meet and interact with him after I became the cultural affairs minister. Also, the state honoured him with the J C Daniel Award. Though it was Covid period, Jayachandran himself came and received the award. I remember his contributions to the field of art. Tributes to him,” he said.

Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh, Higher Education Minister R Bindu, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, composer Sreekumaran Thampi, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Premkumar and others paid their tributes on Saturday.

Hundreds paid their last respect to the singer at Chendamangalam on Saturday.

He had been undergoing treatment for lung-related ailments for the past one year. Jayachandran breathed his last on Thursday evening at the age of 80.