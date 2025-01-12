Water Metro set to go national; KWML told to explore feasibility in 18 locations

KOCHI: In light of the successful implementation of the Water Metro in Kochi, the Union government has asked the Kochi Water Metro Ltd (KWML) to explore the feasibility of similar ventures in 18 locations nationwide.

The feasibility study focuses on the possibility of establishing water metro services in areas with rivers, lakes, backwaters, and coastal regions.

Potential locations include the Brahmaputra River in Guwahati, Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir, island connections in Andaman and Lakshadweep. Other cities under consideration are Ahmedabad (Sabarmati), Surat, Mangaluru, Ayodhya, Dhubri, Goa, Kollam, Kolkata, Patna, Prayagraj, Srinagar, Varanasi, Mumbai, Kochi (Edakochi) and Vasai.

Based on the study findings, suitable locations will be identified and KWML will proceed with the preparation of detailed project reports (DPR).

“With its modern facilities, comparable to metro rail systems, and environmentally sustainable design, the Kochi Water Metro has set a new benchmark for urban water transport.