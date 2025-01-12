Water Metro set to go national; KWML told to explore feasibility in 18 locations

KOCHI: In light of the successful implementation of the Water Metro in Kochi, the Union government has asked the Kochi Water Metro Ltd (KWML) to explore the feasibility of similar ventures in 18 locations nationwide.
The feasibility study focuses on the possibility of establishing water metro services in areas with rivers, lakes, backwaters, and coastal regions.
Potential locations include the Brahmaputra River in Guwahati, Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir, island connections in Andaman and Lakshadweep. Other cities under consideration are Ahmedabad (Sabarmati), Surat, Mangaluru, Ayodhya, Dhubri, Goa, Kollam, Kolkata, Patna, Prayagraj, Srinagar, Varanasi, Mumbai, Kochi (Edakochi) and Vasai.
Based on the study findings, suitable locations will be identified and KWML will proceed with the preparation of detailed project reports (DPR).
“With its modern facilities, comparable to metro rail systems, and environmentally sustainable design, the Kochi Water Metro has set a new benchmark for urban water transport.
This ambitious project aims to harness waterbodies for sustainable urban transport, revolutionising mobility in multiple cities across the nation. The national expansion of the Kochi Water Metro model underscores Kerala’s leadership in sustainable development and modern transport innovation,” KWML said in a statement.
‘Initiative highlights Kerala’s innovation, expertise of KWML’
In November, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways assigned Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) with the task of conducting a feasibility study to assess the potential for similar water metro systems in diverse regions. The KWML has now formed an in-house committee to lead the initial work, with the recent approval of its board of directors to form a consultancy wing.
“If needed, external experts will be brought in to strengthen the process. The initiative highlights Kerala’s innovation and the expertise of KWML. Despite the technical complexities of introducing water metros in varied terrains, KWML’s skilled workforce and operational experience offer a solid foundation for the project’s success,” the statement added.