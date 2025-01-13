88% in rural, 75% in urban Kerala die in hospitals, doubling European average: Study shows

KOCHI: Around 88% of people in rural Kerala and 75% in urban Kerala spend their final moments in hospitals, as per a new study. This is nearly double the European average and points to the alarming rise in end-of-life healthcare expenses in the state. In sharp contrast, only 40% die in hospitals in other states.

“Kerala seems to be more medicine-centric than the US, where 80% of deaths occur in hospitals,” said D Narayana, economist and former director of Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT), who is now professor of eminence of School of Social Sciences, M S Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Bengaluru.

He collated the numbers on hospital deaths from the Sample Registration System Statistical Report 2020 by the Office of Census Commissioner 2024. The figure does not ensure quality of death even as it would see a massive rise in healthcare expenditure.

“Most people wish to die at home. However, due to several reasons, they are not allowed to. Hospital stay before death cannot ensure quality end of life. It also adds to healthcare expenditure,” Narayana said, adding that the number of corporate hospitals in the state also contributes to the situation.

The all-India average for hospital deaths in rural areas is 44.6% while that in urban areas is 61.5%.