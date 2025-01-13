Alappuzha to make it to union government's water metro list after Edakochi, Kollam

KOCHI: While the central government’s move to include Kollam and Edakochi to its list of probable locations that can host water metro services opens avenues to further tap the state’s inland water facilities, the Kochi Water Metro Ltd (KWML) plan to suggest Alappuzha’s name could see Kerala becoming an even greater beneficiary of the transportation system.
The Union government has directed KWML to conduct a feasibility study of other possible locations for implementing the urban transport system.
TNIE had, in November 2023, reported on KWML plans to introduce operations on Ashtamudi Lake. The service was proposed to be operated on three routes: Munroe Island, Alappuzha and Varkala.
The Union government’s decision to include Edakochi and Kollam in the feasibility study group was based on the direction of the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways to assess the potential for replicating the successful Kochi Water Metro model in 18 locations across the country.
“We are exploring whether water metro terminals such as Kumbalam and Varappuzha can be converted into hubs, which will allow for extension of services to places such as Kodungallur and Cherthala. This is part of the scope of the feasibility study,” a senior KWML official said.
However, KWML authorities plan to suggest Alappuzha, instead of extending services to satellite towns, as many hurdles exist to linking them with Kochi. “Besides the issue of navigability due to shallow routes, travel time is a challenge. Otherwise we’d have to operate fast ferries, which would result in protests by residents and fishermen. We’ll suggest to the ministry the inclusion of Alappuzha,” the official added.
The other cities currently under consideration include Ahmedabad (Sabarmati), Surat, Mangaluru, Ayodhya, Dhubri, Goa, Kolkata, Patna, Prayagraj, Srinagar, Varanasi, Mumbai, and Vasai.
Interestingly, KWML had already carried out a feasibility study of Kollam. “We did the study after Kollam corporation evinced interest in replicating the Kochi Water Metro project. It will be submitted soon. Preparing reports on Edakochi and Alappuzha will take some time,” the official pointed out.
The study proposed three routes in Kollam -- Kollam Boat Jetty-Munroe Island through Ashtamudi Lake, Kollam-Alappuzha, via Azheekal, and Kollam-Varkala via Kollam canal.
Airport-Aluva considered
A potential water route from Aluva to Airport is also under consideration, with authorities conducting a preliminary study. “The water route is much shorter than the road stretch, which is at least 12 km. “Along with feeder buses, there is potential for starting water metro services in the section, which will facilitate commuters reaching CIAL in half an hour. However, a 3 km stretch of canal development needs to be undertaken first at the airport side,” a KWML official pointed out.
The new comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) for Kochi, being readied by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), recommends three potential water routes -- Varapuzha to CIAL/Kalady, Kadamakkudy-Kottapuram and Edakochi-Aroor-Panangad-South Paravur.
Kochi became the first city to have a water metro project when commercial operations started on April 25, 2023.
