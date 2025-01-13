Alappuzha to make it to union government's water metro list after Edakochi, Kollam

KOCHI: While the central government’s move to include Kollam and Edakochi to its list of probable locations that can host water metro services opens avenues to further tap the state’s inland water facilities, the Kochi Water Metro Ltd (KWML) plan to suggest Alappuzha’s name could see Kerala becoming an even greater beneficiary of the transportation system.

The Union government has directed KWML to conduct a feasibility study of other possible locations for implementing the urban transport system.

TNIE had, in November 2023, reported on KWML plans to introduce operations on Ashtamudi Lake. The service was proposed to be operated on three routes: Munroe Island, Alappuzha and Varkala.

The Union government’s decision to include Edakochi and Kollam in the feasibility study group was based on the direction of the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways to assess the potential for replicating the successful Kochi Water Metro model in 18 locations across the country.

“We are exploring whether water metro terminals such as Kumbalam and Varappuzha can be converted into hubs, which will allow for extension of services to places such as Kodungallur and Cherthala. This is part of the scope of the feasibility study,” a senior KWML official said.

However, KWML authorities plan to suggest Alappuzha, instead of extending services to satellite towns, as many hurdles exist to linking them with Kochi. “Besides the issue of navigability due to shallow routes, travel time is a challenge. Otherwise we’d have to operate fast ferries, which would result in protests by residents and fishermen. We’ll suggest to the ministry the inclusion of Alappuzha,” the official added.